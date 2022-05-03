Brush up on your Current Affairs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Hyderabad: Current Affairs plays a very crucial role in the preparation of any kind of competitive exams. So, it is imperative for job aspirants preparing for the TSPSC exams to focus on events around us that may have an impact on the society, region, country or the world as a whole.

It can be any current event at national and/ or international level — for example, Ukraine-Russia war and its impact on the world. Current Affairs can be anything from general studies (which is different from subject-specific studies), to general awareness and general knowledge.

Since current affairs is a dynamic topic, simply collecting bits of information with a view to answer multiple choice questions will not help in either grasping the topic as a whole or understanding the overall picture of the event. For example, rise in petrol price — it can be looked at in multiple ways 1) economic impact 2) impact on other aspects of life 3) electrical cars as an alternative solution — which also helps the environment, reduction in pollution, etc.

Besides national and international events, it’s good to have information handy on news-makers, important days/dates, sports personalities/events, awards and recognition’s, science and technology, economy-related topics, etc.

Reading a local/regional and a national newspaper to keep track of latest updates and developments on a daily basis will help students, who are attempting competitive exams, in a major way. Publications like Competition Success Review monthly magazine (and the year book), and Manorama Year Book for the current year will also be useful.

Practice questions

1) Which of the following cities from Telangana has been chosen as one among the 10 Smart Cities, which got selection under Nurturing Neighbourhood Challenge?

a. Hyderabad

b. Alampur Jogulamba district

c. Warangal

d. Nizambad

Ans: c

Explanation: Warangal city has been selected as one among the 10 Smart Cities under “Nurturing Neighbourhood Challenge (NNC)”. It is based on making urban public spaces friendly for the 0-5 age group children, among 63 cities. The Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), announced 10 winning cities for the NNC in collaboration with the Bernard van Leer Foundation (BvLF) and technical partner World Resources Institute (WRI). The challenge is a three-year phased initiative. While Bengaluru topped the list, Warangal made it into the list by securing the 10th position.

2) Which of the following are true?

1. Telangana Cabinet has decided to launch Mana Ooru-Mana Badi

2. Objective of Mana Ooru-Mana Badi is improving the existing infrastructure and the quality of education

3. Brush up your knowledge on Current Affairs A sub committee was formed for Mana Ooru-Mana Badi, will be led by KT Rama Rao

4. A sub committee was formed for Mana Ooru-Mana Badi, will be led by Sabitha Indra Reddy

a. Only 1 and 2 are true

b. Only 1,2,3 are true

c. Only 2,4 are true

d. Only 1,2,4 are true

Ans: d

Explanation: With focus on improving the existing infrastructure and the quality of education in government schools, the State government is all set to launch ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’ programme soon across the State. The State Cabinet on 17th January approved a budgetary allocation of Rs 7,289 crore to strengthen government schools in the State as part of the programme.

3) In order to develop MSME sector, Telangana government has entered into an agreement with?

a. Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC)

b. Union Ministry for MSME affairs

c. SIDBI

d. IDBI

Ans: c

Explanation: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana to develop the MSME ecosystem in the State. It leads to designing programmes in the areas of equity support, interest subvention, resolution of stressed MSMEs, supporting MSME entrepreneurs and facilitate other need-based intervention based on evaluation of the existing status of MSMEs.

4) Chanaka Korata Barrage is being constructed on which river?

a. Bhima

b. Painganga

c. Musi

d. Krishna

Ans: b

Explanation: Chanaka Korata Barrage is being constructed on Painganga River. The project is coming up in Adilabad district. The State Cabinet has revised its estimated cost to Rs 795.94 crore.

5) Which of the following is the first city in India to host Formula E World Championship?

a. Hyderabad

b. Warangal

c. Kareem Nagar

d. Nalgonda

Ans: a

Explanation: Hyderabad, on January 17, achieved the distinction of becoming first Indian candidate city to host Formula E world championship and is expected to host the first race of electric cars between November this year and March 2023. The Telangana government and Formula E Association along with promoter of the event, Greenko, signed a letter of intent to make Hyderabad a candidate host city for hosting Formula E race on yearly basis.

6) Who among the following has led the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Child Welfare and Women Development of Telangana?

a. Sabitha Indra Reddy

b. Sunitha Laxma Reddy

c. Satyawati Rathod

d. Harish Rao

Ans: c

Explanation: The Telangana government has decided to introduce a Comprehensive Act aiming at providing better living conditions for the orphaned children in the State. The Cabinet Sub-Committee on Child Welfare and Women Development took a slew of important decisions which includes declaring orphans as ‘State Children’ and to extend all kinds of assistance to the orphans. The committee was headed by State Women and Child Development Minister Satyawati Rathod.

7) On which of the following issues, Telangana State stood at National level?

1. Online auditing of Panchayats

2. In the list of highest number of open defecation free (ODF Plus) villages

a. Only 1

b. Only 2

c. Both 1 and 2

d. None

Ans: c

Explanation: Telangana stood first in the country in the list of highest number of open defecation free (ODF Plus) villages under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase-II programme till December 31, 2021. Also Telangana got first place in the country in online auditing. Telangana has achieved a 100 per cent target of online auditing to top among the Indian States. Tamil Nadu with 72% online auditing has taken the second position.

8) MK Prasad, who passed away on January 17, is associated with?

a. Save Silent Valley

b. Narmada Bachao Andolan

c. Stop 5G spectrum movement

d. Save Bundelkhand

Ans: a

Explanation: MK Prasad played a leadership role in the Save Silent Valley campaign in the Kerala State in the 1970s. Save Silent Valley was a social movement aimed at the protection of Silent Valley, an evergreen sub-tropical forest in the Palakkad district of Kerala, India. It was started in 1973 by an NGO, led by Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP), to save the Silent Valley from being flooded by a (hydroelectric) project. MK Prasad also led KSSP.

