BSBI: Grooming next-gen business leaders

Home to leading global companies such as Deutsche Bahn, and Daimler, as well as attracting several local and international entrepreneurs, Berlin is considered Europe’s chief start-up hub. Located in the heart of the cosmopolitan German capital, in the lively district of Schöneberg, is the Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI). Berlin School of Business Innovation in academic partnership with International Telematic University UNINETTUNO provides a range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctorate programmes.

Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI) aims to train and develop the next generation of business leaders who are passionate about making a positive contribution to the world. Designed with enterprise, leadership, and success at its core, BSBI’s focus is to ensure students reach their full potential as influential figures of business and leadership in their chosen field. By combining theory, practice, and the latest concepts of business in its undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes, students gain the specialist knowledge needed to succeed in tomorrow’s global society.

Admissions at the Berlin School of Business and Innovation are based on strict eligibility requirements with a holistic approach towards admissions and a moderate acceptance rate. The university is regarded as one of the top German universities that provide admissions to 2 undergraduate courses, 8 graduate courses, and 1 doctoral programme. The courses are offered in different departments like business administration, economics, international health management, finance, marketing, innovation, hospitality, entrepreneurship, and many more. In collaboration with other academic institutions, the school offers face-to-face as well as online learning options.

BSBI’s portfolio of undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes focus specifically on business and management and are fully taught in English: BA in Economics and Business Administration; BA in Economics and Business Administration with Foundation Diploma Global MBA; MA in International Tourism, Hospitality, and Event Management; MA in Finance and Investments; MA in Strategic Marketing; MBA Maritime and Shipping Management; MSc in International Health Management; Master’s in Business Administration (MBA). Flexible study options: Berlin School of Business and Innovation’s ground-breaking study model give students the fantastic opportunity to complete their degree by attending classes for two days a week, leaving them with three whole days to fulfil their professional or personal commitments.

With students from over 30 different countries, BSBI is a truly international business school that provides academic excellence and creates the business leaders of tomorrow. Academic excellence with a practical focus, students are taught by well-rounded professionals who have worked across a range of sectors and industries. Students are exposed to the latest theories of their chosen industry, and go on to develop high levels of practical expertise as each lecturer, professor, and tutor passes on their wealth of experience through practical, hands-on teaching, including case studies, group presentations, company visits, workshops, and more.

