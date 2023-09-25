Asifabad SP, wife complete 42.77 km marathon in Berlin

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar and his wife Sandhya successfully completed a 42.77 kilometre long marathon in 5.30 hours at Berlin, Germany on Sunday.

Suresh Kumar and Sandhya took part in the popular marathon and flaunted the flag of India after completing their marathon. Stating that he had accomplished the event in record time, Suresh Kumar said he was practising running 10 kilometers a day for quite a long time.

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar Yadav commended Suresh Kumar for completing the marathon. Suresh Kumar and his wife’s successful completion of the marathon is a great encouragement to the police fraternity and the entire State, he said.