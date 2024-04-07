| Vibrant Ugadi Celebration By Telangana Association At Sri Ganesh Temple At Berlin

Vibrant Ugadi Celebration by Telangana Association at Sri Ganesh Temple at Berlin

The heart of the event was the volunteer team, whose hard work brought traditional festivities, cultural performances, and community spirit to life.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 April 2024, 07:47 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Association of Germany’s Ugadi event at the Sri Ganesh Temple was a hit, with over 200 families and notable guests like Parvathaneni Harish, the Indian Ambassador to Germany.

Telangana Association President Dr. Raghu Chaliganti led the celebration, supported by Vice-President Venkata Ramana Boinapally, Secretary Alekya Boga, Cultural Secretaries Sharath Reddy and Yoganand, Treasurer Balraj Ande, and Social Media Secretaries Naresh and Natesh Gowd.

Their dedication ensured a seamless celebration of Ugadi, emphasizing renewal and cultural heritage. The association thanked those involved, especially the volunteers, for making Ugadi memorable.

This celebration not only marked a new year but also highlighted the strong community bonds and cultural pride within the Telugu diaspora in Berlin, a press release said