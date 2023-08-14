BSF chief on Punjab frontier visit to review security situation along India-Pakistan International Border

New Delhi: Border Security Force (BSF) Director General, Nitin Agrawal, is on a two-day visit to the Punjab frontier starting Monday to review the security situation along the India-Pakistan International Border (IB) in the state.

Agrawal, who took charge as the Director General of the BSF on June 14 this year, was briefed on the operations situation of the border guarding force by Punjab Frontier Inspector General Atul Fulzele before he started his visit.

Notably, the Punjab frontier is a crucial point, as the BSF has been deployed at the 553 km-long India-Pakistan International Border to prevent infiltration, narcotics smuggling, and arms smuggling and ensure the cross-border apprehension of people.

The 1989-batch Indian Police Service officer of Kerala cadre, Agrawal, will also join Independence Day events during his visit to the Punjab frontier as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Agrawal, the proud recipient of the Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service (2007) and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (2015), took and administered the ‘Panch Pran’ pledge and paid tributes to BSF’s revered martyrs by planting saplings under the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Earlier, the BSF chief was in Kutch district in Gujarat, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a Mooring Place at Koteshwar for the force and inaugurated the newly constructed Chidiyamod-Biarbet Link Road and OP Tower at BP No. 1164 in Harami Nala area in a significant step towards enhancing border security and infrastructure.

The Mooring Place project, with an outlay of 257 crore, stands unveiled as a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to bolster the capabilities of our border guarding forces. The strategically located Mooring Place, spanning over an area of 60 acres, serves as crucial infrastructure for BSF Water Vessels in the Creek region.

This state-of-the-art facility will facilitate maritime security operations in the Creek area and significantly improve the availability of resources for BSF personnel deployed in the region.

Earlier, the BSF chief was also on a three-day visit to the Jammu frontier between August 7 and August 9. At that time, he visited the border areas of Akhnoor and reviewed the border dominance and security situation on the International Border.