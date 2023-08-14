BSF shoots and kills Pakistani intruder in Punjab’s pathankot

Around 12:30 a.m., Border Security Force (BSF) personnel detected unusual activity involving a Pakistani intruder near the border fence close to Simbal Sakol village in Pathankot district, according to a statement by the BSF.
Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday shot dead a Pakistani intruder close to the International Border in Punjab’s Pathankot sector.
The infiltrator was repeatedly challenged and subsequently neutralized in self-defence to prevent imminent danger, it added.
On August 11, the BSF had shot dead a Pakistani intruder in the Tarn Taran sector while he was trying to cross the border.