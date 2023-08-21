BSF recovers illegal arms, narcotics items, Rs 43.76 lakh cash at Indo-Bangladesh border

BSF Guwahati Frontier with a team of Narcotic Control Bureau recovered illegal arms, prohibited Yaba tablets, cough syrup and Rs 43.76 lakh cash

By ANI Published Date - 05:35 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

ANI Photo

Guwahati: In yet another success in its drive against trans-border crimes and narcotics trafficking at the Indo-Bangladesh border, the Border Security Force (BSF), Guwahati Frontier with a team of Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) recovered illegal arms, prohibited Yaba tablets, cough syrup and Rs 43.76 lakh cash, said an official statement.

Based ona reliable input, bordermen of 75 BSF battalions along with Narcotic Control Bureau Zonal HQ Kolkata launched a special joint operation on Sunday in a bordering village in the Coochbehar district of West Bengal.

According to the statement, during the search 1 Country made Pistol with two 8mm live rounds, Yaba Tablets worth Rs 11,00,000, bottles of prohibited cough syrup worth Rs 18,680 and Rs 43,76,000 cash were recovered from the suspected house near the Indo-Bangladesh border. The seized items are under the custody of NCB for further legal action.

Keeping in view the vulnerability of the border, and heightened activities of drug traffickers and anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are always on the alert to thwart trans-border crimes including drug trafficking and are making all-out efforts to prevent the commission of such crimes.