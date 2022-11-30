BTS announces documentary series titled ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star’

This original docu-series will feature the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:54 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: While the Grammy-nominated group BTS have been focusing on solo albums for a while now, the group released an announcement video of their upcoming documentary to be released on Disney + Hotstar. Titled ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star’, the documentary will trace the seven-piece act’s journey since their debut days in 2013 till recent.

This original docu-series will feature the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the group members RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jhope. Jungkook and V are seen speaking about how the documentary will show some unknown sides to their journey. “It will be candid stories,” said V as they piqued ARMYs interest.

However, the streaming date has not been revealed as yet. J-hope’s solo documentary will also be a part of the series, as per a statement released.

It’s time for the second chapter. Chart the incredible journey of pop icons BTS in the new docu-series BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR, an exclusive #DisneyPlusSG series coming soon. pic.twitter.com/zMPNjQ1mjD — Disney+ Singapore (@DisneyPlusSG) November 30, 2022

In the meantime, RM will be releasing his solo album, ‘Indigo’, on December 4. The album consists of 10 songs, co-written by the BTS leader himself.

As per the announcement made in October, BTS will be serving their mandatory military service, starting with Jin who will be enlisting on December 13. The group is expected to reconvene in 2025.