BTS song debuts at #1 on iTunes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:25 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: Korean Music Band, BTS, has stunned listeners around the world. Around 35 of the band’s songs featured in the iTunes Top 100 US Song Chart. Of these, four songs stood in the Top 5, with ‘Yet To Come’ at #1, which saw its rise to the position in a matter of hours. It was released as a part of the album ‘Proof’ on June 10 at 1 pm in Korea Time, and by 7 pm, it was at #1 on national music platforms such as MelOn, Genie, and Bugs as well as international platforms like iTunes.

The label of the music group, Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement: “The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artiste that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavours.”

Upon the announcement of the album, they said, “The anthology album ‘Proof’ that consists of three CDs has many different tracks — including three all-new tracks — that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past present and future of BTS.”

Their other songs on the Top 5 in iTunes chart were ‘Run BTS’ at #3, ‘For Youth’ at #4, and ‘Born Singer’ at #5. The second position was bagged by Kate Bush’s ‘Running up a hill (A Deal with God)’, which is used in the OST of ‘Stranger Things: Season 4’.

— Aishwarya Jain