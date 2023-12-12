Google marks 25th anniversary with fun “Most Searched Playground” game: Have you played it yet?

| Google Marks 25th Anniversary With Fun Most Searched Playgroundgame Have You Played It Yet

To celebrate 25 years in the field of search, Google launched a fun interactive game, which allows people to uncover "25 of the most searched people, places and moments in the past 25 years."

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:20 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Hyderabad: Celebrating a significant milestone, marking 25 years in the field of search, Google has taken a nostalgic journey by revealing the most searched people, places and things over its history.

To make the celebrations more remarkable, the tech giant launched a fun interactive game on Tuesday, which allows people to uncover “25 of the most searched people, places and moments in the past 25 years.”

The game which is simple and fun to play, is being shown as the Doodle for the day which commemorates its journey from 1998 to 2023.

Google’s “most searched playground” game lists music, movies, events, memes, people, food, places and so on.

The entertaining game shows an expansive playground with notable clues on the left side. Spiderman, for instance, secured the most searched superhero since 2004, Pikachu became the most searched Pokemon.

The game reveals BTS as the most searched boy band, Taylor Swift as the most searched singer, Albert Einstein as the most searched scientist, Cristiano Ronaldo as the most searched sportsperson, Naruto as the most searched anime character, Eiffel Tower as the most searched landmark and so on.

How to play?

To play the game, go to google.com and click on the Doodle which shows a magnifying glass.

Then, use the guide on the left side of the screen to get hints of the 25 things, people or landmarks that need to be found. When you find any of the given 25 article, click on them.

The playground is big and filled with lot of characters, events places that finding all the 25 the articles on list becomes an interesting task.

Now, enjoy the game!