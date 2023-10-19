| Bts Yet To Come To Premiere On Prime Video Experience The Magic Of Global Pop Icons Historic Concert

‘BTS: Yet to Come’ to premiere on Prime Video; experience the magic of global pop icons’ historic concert

Prime Video has just announced that the concert movie ‘BTS: Yet to Come’, will be available on Prime Video starting November 9.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:07 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Hyderabad: Prime Video has just announced that the concert movie ‘BTS: Yet to Come’, will be available on Prime Video starting November 9. ‘BTS: Yet to Come’ took place in October 2022, when the seven-member band performed in Busan, South Korea. As a part of Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, the concert was held at the Asiad Main Stadium with approximately 50,000 people in attendance. BTS features RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

The concert film, produced by HYBE, CJ 4DPlex, and Trafalgar Releasing, will include 19 performances of their hit tracks, such as ‘Dynamite’, ‘Butter’, ‘RUN’, ‘MIC Drop’, ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’, and more.

Touching speeches, electrifying stages, spectacular fireworks, and more will be palpable as consumers get a concert-like experience through watching ‘BTS: Yet to Come’ on Prime Video.

“We are thrilled to partner with HYBE in welcoming ‘BTS: Yet to Come’ to Prime Video,” said David Simonsen, director of Prime Video Southeast Asia. “We know the popularity of high-quality Korean content worldwide and we look forward to delighting consumers around the globe with ‘BTS: Yet to Come’. We are excited to see the concert movie and this genre find new audiences from different countries on Prime Video.”