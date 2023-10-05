Kumari Srimathi: A refreshing tale worth binge-watching

In an era where most new-age series and OTT shows revolve around live-in relationships, sex, and violence, here comes a refreshing and heart-warming tale of Kumari Srimathi, set in a completely rural backdrop of Ramarajulanka village in the Godavari region.

By Shanti Nanisetti Published Date - 05:37 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Hyderabad: In an era where most new-age series and OTT shows revolve around live-in relationships, sex, and violence, here comes a refreshing and heart-warming tale of Kumari Srimathi, set in a completely rural backdrop of Ramarajulanka village in the Godavari region.

Centred on Itikelapudi Srimathi a.k.a. Siri (Nithya Menen), it’s the story of a 30-year-old unmarried woman, whose numerous troubles include a dead-end job with a meagre salary as a floor manager in a restaurant; a dysfunctional family comprising her grandmother Seshamma (Talluri Rameshwari), mother Devika (Gauthami), and a younger sister; and a court battle against her greedy uncle Keshava Rao (Prem Sagar) to claim back her ancestral home.

Siri’s sole aim in life is to get back the house, which her uncle wants to sell. She has been doing the rounds of the court for seven long years, and is almost about to lose the case. However, by a twist of fate, the judge gives her six months to raise Rs 38 lakh to buy back the house, failing which she forfeits the rights to that property. So, she needs to raise a huge amount in a short time.

Encouraged by her neighbour Sriram (Nirupam Paritala), Siri decides to quit her job and start a bar in her village backed by her hotel management degree. Against this background starts the journey of Srimathi, who has to battle various obstacles – familial, societal and moral – along the way, but is also helped by a few in her endeavours, including her childhood friend Abhinav (Thiruveer).

Produced by Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt, the series has an ensemble cast and sees veterans such as Talluri Rameshwari, Gauthami and Murali Mohan and Naresh, both in a cameo.

Nithya Menen not only excels and shines in the titular role but also stands out among even senior actors. Her act as a village belle looks natural and appealing. Gauthami as Srimathi’s concerned mother and Rameshwari as her supportive grandmother do justice to their roles. Thiruveer and Nirupam have good screen presence and suit the role of ‘a prospective groom’ for the leading lady.

‘Kumari Srimathi’ is one of those rare gems that tugs at your heartstrings and is worth binge-watching.