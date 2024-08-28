Buchi Babu: Hyderabad restrict Madhya Pradesh to 207

Hyderabad began well against Madhya Pradesh on day one of All India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament match at Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 04:00 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad had a strong start against Madhya Pradesh on day one of the All India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament match at Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Hyderabad’s bowlers, led by Aniketh Reddy (3/55) and Tanay Thyagarajan (3/59), delivered a disciplined performance. Rohit Rayudu also chipped in with two crucial wickets to guide their team to bowl out Madhya Pradesh for 207 in 74.5 overs. At the close of play, Hyderabad posted 52/0 in 13 overs, with Tanmay Agarwal and M Abhirath Reddy batting at 30 and 22 runs respectively.

Brief Scores: Madhya Pradesh CA 207 in 74.5 overs (Shubham S Kushwah 48, Aniketh Reddy 3/55, Rohit Rayudu 2/31, Tanay Thyagarajan 3/59) vs Hyderabad CA 52/0 in 13 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 30 batting, M Abhirath Reddy 22 batting).