Burano, Fatuma shine in morning trials

Hyderabad: Burano, Fatuma & Fire Power worked well, when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND

600m:

Galloping Gangster (Kuldeep Singh) 46, strode out well.

800m:

Rivadavia (G Naresh) & Mehrnoosh (Gaddam) 59, 600/45, former shaped well. Costello (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely.

1000m:

Fire Power (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Gusty Look (Abhay Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, well in hand. Trump Star (RS Jodha) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, more on hand. Burano (Surya Prakash) & Fatuma (Gaddam) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair shaped well.

1200m:

King Roger (Koushik) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, handy. Havelock Cruise (AA Vikrant) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-1, 600/43, fit and well. Days Of Reckoning (Deepak Singh) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, strode out well.

