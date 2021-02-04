Burglars target seven shops in Vikarabad

The suspects damaged the shutters of a jewelry shop, two footwear shops, two grocery stores at Gunj Road, and three other shops including a hardware shop near Kodangal cross road.

Hyderabad: Burglars broke into at least seven different shops at Parigi mandal in Vikarabad district in the early hours of Thursday.

The suspects damaged the shutters of a jewelry shop, two footwear shops, two grocery stores at Gunj Road, and three other shops including a hardware shop near Kodangal cross road.

The local residents who were passing by the route noticed it in the morning and alerted the police.

The police reached the spot and are examining the footage from surveillance cameras in the surrounding areas.

The worth of the stolen material is yet to be estimated.

