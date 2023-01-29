‘Butta Bomma’ will be a breath of fresh air, says producer Naga Vamsi

Hyderabad: Sithara Entertainments is teaming up with Fortune Four Cinemas for a rural drama titled ‘Butta Bomma’. Anikha Surendran, Surya Vashistta and Arjun Das play the lead roles in the film, directed by debutant Shourie Chandrasekhar Ramesh. ‘Butta Bomma’ will hit the screens across the globe on February 4, 2023. The film’s theatrical trailer was launched by ‘Mass Ka Das’ Vishwak Sen.

The trailer introduces you to the world of the protagonists in Araku while they lead a simple, contented life. Satya, a young girl in her teens, falls in love with an auto driver, with whom she communicates over a mobile. The latter, too, is smitten by her voice and they do their best to take their relationship forward without the knowledge of their near and dear. However, there’s a twist in the tale with the arrival of the antagonist.

The antagonist says that his battle is equally personal and political and he looks keen on settling scores. The auto driver warns Satya that he will keep messing around with their lives. The lives of the couple are in danger and they have little control about it. Is there a happy ending in store?

Anikha Surendran’s appealing girl-next-door presence, the expressive Surya Vassishta and Arjun Das as a conniving baddie come up with realistic, relatable performances that pique a viewer’s curiosity.

Vamsi Patchipulusu’s surreal cinematography, sparkling dialogues by ‘Varudu Kaavalenu’ fame writer Ganesh Kumar Ravuri contribute to the impact of the trailer. Composer Gopi Sundar’s stirring score enhances the musical appeal of the film as well. It’s certain that viewers are in for a rural drama with a unique twist and a capable cast and crew.

“Anikha and Surya Vasishtta are quite fortunate to be launched by Sithara Entertainments. The banner deserves credit for backing quality cinema like this. It’s something I would’ve wanted for my career too and I hope the project works well for everyone involved with it. It’s a story that I really like and I wish the entire cast and crew for its success,” Vishwak Sen said on the occasion.

“I consider myself very lucky to be making my debut as a lead with a film produced by Sithara Entertainments. I am grateful to my director for trusting me with the role and it’s a special film for many reasons. We had a wonderful time making it and hope it gives you the same joy at the theatres too,” Anikha Surendran stated.

“I thank Vishwak Sen for taking time out to launch our trailer. I’ll be indebted to the producers for this chance and the director Ramesh is a complete perfectionist. We did our best for the film and I wish you all watch and like it in theatres,” Surya Vasishtta shared.

“Anikha was always our first choice for the film. I saw our popular song from ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramulo’ as a good omen for us and chose the title. After a flurry of mass films, ‘Butta Bomma’ will be a breath of fresh air. I thank Vishwak Sen for gracing our event amidst his packed schedule,” producer Naga Vamsi said.

Other actors Chandana, Karthik and Navya Swamy expressed their gratitude to the production houses for the opportunity. Ganesh Kumar Ravuri called it a new-age romance, while hailing the performances of the cast and the capabilities of the director Ramesh and its talented crew. Cinematographer Vamsi Patchipulusu expressed his confidence on the film’s fortunes at the box office.