‘Sir’ will be a grand welcome to Dhanush into Telugu films: Trivikram

The film revolves around educational reforms, and has a stellar cast, including Dhanush, Samyuktha, Samuthirakani, Hyper Aadhi, and others making it a perfect entertainer.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:12 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: The most-awaited film of the season, ‘Sir’, is all set to release on February 17. The film revolves around educational reforms, and has a stellar cast, including Dhanush, Samyuktha, Samuthirakani, Hyper Aadhi, and others making it a perfect entertainer.

Venky Atluri helmed this bi-lingual project and it’s bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, in association with Fortune Four Cinemas. Srikara Studios is presenting this movie.

The pre-release event of ‘Sir’ was organised at Hyderabad, which was attended by the cast and crew, besides Triviram and S Thaman who were the special guests.

Thaman praised GV Prakash for pouring life into ‘Sir’ with great music. He said, “After the release of ‘Sir’, everyone will call Venky Atluri as ‘Sir’. Sithara Entertainments has a knack for doing good films. Dhanush’s passion for films always makes him run and win. People will remember February 17 as the release date of ‘Sir’.”

Venky Atluri heaped praises on the crew members and said the film will have a good talk. “It won’t stay for just one weekend but for four weekends in AP/Telangana and eight weeks in Tamil Nadu,” he said and thanked all his teachers and called Trivikram his greatest inspiration for writing and making films.

Trivikram started in his archetypal style with a Kabir ‘doha’ that gives more importance to guru (teacher). Then he saluted all the teachers. He said, “I watched ‘Sir’ and liked the film because of its soul. Education and health are basic amenities, and only education can change the lifestyle of a human being. Venky’s film prods an important question as to why someone has to be devoid of education because of lack of money? ‘Sir’ will travel with us for a long time.”

He also added, “Dhanush is like a karma yogi who enjoys his work and moves ahead with his best efforts. ‘Sir’ will be a grand welcome to Dhanush into Telugu films. Welcome Sir.”

Dhanush said, “When my first film was released in 2002, I was nervous and now in 2023 for my first Telugu film release, I am more nervous. Every film feels like my first film. ‘Sir’ has simple acting, simple story but a grand message. We have done a meaningful film and it connects with all, as this film is your story.”

Dhanush also surprised the attendees with his rendition of ‘Maastaru’ song.