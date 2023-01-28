Vishwak Sen launches the theatrical trailer of ‘Butta Bomma’

Vishwak Sen launched the theatrical trailer of the movie.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:35 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Hyderabad: Leading production house Sithara Entertainments collaborated with Fortune Four Cinemas for the upcoming film ‘Butta Bomma’, which is gearing up for its theatrical release on February 4. The film’s teaser received an overwhelming response, while the first single enchanted the music lovers.

On Saturday, hero Vishwak Sen launched the theatrical trailer of the movie. Besides showing the world of Satya (Anikha Surendran), her love story with an auto driver, the video also discloses the thrilling side of the movie. Anikha plays a typical village belle who has small desires such as spending time on the beach. But her parents caution her to be careful and not to go outside. Things go upside down with the entry of Arjun Das into their lives.

The story is set in a village and the trailer shows different aspects of the movie. While the first half goes smoothly showing a beautiful love story, the latter half is a complete shift with thrilling and unexpected twists and turns in the narrative. Director Shouree Chandrasekhar T Ramesh penned a multiple genre movie and he showed both the love story and the crime elements intriguingly.

Anikha Surendran looked apt and convincing in the role of an innocent village girl. Surya is good as an auto driver, whereas Arjun Das looked intense as an angry youngster.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, along with Sai Soujanya is producing the movie and the production values are high for the range of the film. Vamsi Patchipulusu captured the beauty of the rural areas eye-pleasingly and Gopi Sundar makes the narrative much more interesting with his background score.

Navin Nooli, and Vivek Annamalai take care of the editing, and art departments respectively. Ganesh Ravuri provided dialogues for the movie.