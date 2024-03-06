BYD SEAL car Launches at Gachibowli BYD showroom

The BYD SEAL have three variants - Dynamics, Premium and Performance with ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 41 lakh, Rs.45.55 lakh and the top-end at Rs.53 lakh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 10:06 PM

Hyderabad: The BYD SEAL car was launched at the Gachibowli BYD showroom here on Wednesday.

The BYD SEAL have three variants – Dynamics, Premium and Performance with ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 41 lakh, Rs.45.55 lakh and the top-end at Rs.53 lakh. It has a range up to 650 km with a speed of 0-100 in 3.8 seconds.

Also Read Adopting AI tech for better patient care

The chief guest at the launch was Dinesh Gurnatham, AGM for SBI Head Office along with Kun Group CEO, R Ashok, BYD Sales Head, J Rajashekar, GM, S Sandeep and DGM, Karthik.

The BYD SEAL is creating waves globally. In the days running up to the launch in India, the World Car Awards at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show shortlisted BYD SEAL as one among the top three finalists for the “World Car of the Year”.

This revolutionary D-segment electric sedan represents a step to build on a complete born EV portfolio of MPV, SUV & Sedan for various customer segments in India.

The car’s aerodynamics and interior space are enhanced by CTB technology.

For a safe and intelligent driving experience, the BYD SEAL comes equipped with ADAS Level 2, NFC card integration, and 9 airbags, making it a well-rounded, stylish, and efficient vehicle.