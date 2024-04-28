Exciting opportunities await photographers at the ‘India exhibition’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 April 2024, 03:10 PM

Hyderabad: Photographers from around the world are presented with an enticing chance to join a global exhibition held at the State Gallery of Art in Hyderabad from July 6-14. Curated by an international panel of judges, the ‘India exhibition’ will display 120 framed photographs, highlighting a range of perspectives and stories.

Organised by Hyderabad-based 24HourProject, people from various backgrounds are encouraged to submit their pieces, with entry fees varying according to the number of submissions. The pictures should resonate with the theme of depicting the social or cultural tales of individuals.

Apart from displaying their artworks at gallery, winners will receive perks including print display, online recognition, publication opportunities on @24hourproject’s Instagram feed, and mention on the exhibition website. Check @24hourproject on Instagram for further details.

Meanwhile, marking National Camera Day on June 29, a separate contest is being held on Instagram, focusing on landscapes. Participants can submit two photos using the hashtag #PWCH5 on Instagram during upload. The deadline for submission is June 15 and winners will be announced on June 29. Check @photowalkshyderabad for further details.