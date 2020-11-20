BYJU’S launches new initiative to encourage digital learning

BYJU’S Give is part of “Education for All” initiative that endeavors to democratise education and provide five million underprivileged children across remote areas access to quality online learning opportunities by 2025.

Bengaluru: Leading edtech startup BYJU’S on Friday announced the launch of BYJU’S Give initiative which aims to take digital learning to as many children as possible, giving them a chance at remote learning.

BYJU’S Give is part of “Education for All” initiative that endeavors to democratise education and provide five million underprivileged children across remote areas access to quality online learning opportunities by 2025.

In this initiative, citizens are encouraged to donate their old or unused smart devices that will then be refurbished and powered with BYJU’S content and distributed to children with no access to online education.

“This simple gesture can give a new start to a child’s education, especially in challenging times like these,” Mrinal Mohit, COO, BYJU’S, said in a statement.

“At the heart of this initiative, lies a humble dream of every member of the BYJU’S family — to empower children with an equal opportunity to learn and thrive in life,” Mohit added.

The ‘Give’ initiative is focused on bringing equal and quality learning for every child as well as addressing another critical area i.e. responsible recycling of old technology.

The company will be collecting, evaluating, and refurbishing these old devices in partnership with Cashify, mobile e-commerce platform.