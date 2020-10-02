Bypoll: TRS lodges complaint against BJP

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: TRS lodged a complaint against BJP with the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana State on charges of corruption and malpractices in connection with the ensuing Dubbaka by-election. In a complaint, TRS general secretary and MLC M Sreenivas Reddy said BJP leader Raghunandan Rao was indulging in malpractices and trying to influence voters by distributing sarees and dress materials in the name of party flags and banners. He stated that the BJP leader was using function halls especially Balaji Function Hall in Dubbaka to store the sarees and dress materials. He urged the Election Commission to initiate necessary action in this regard.

