Calf shot dead: Vikarabad cops continue probe, suspects rifle used for shooting

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: Investigators probing the incident related to the death of a calf with serious bullet wounds in Dammagudem reserve forest in Vikarabad, suspect a rifle to have been used to kill the calf, which was found dead on Friday while a buffalo escaped with similar wounds.

The incident came to light when a farmer Ganga Naik went to search for his calf and buffalo that failed to return home after being let out for grazing in the forest. He found the calf dead while the buffalo was found with bullet injuries on the neck. The investigators are seeking the opinion of ballistic experts to know about the bullets.

Meanwhile, the police have not said anything about reports on social media that it was the relative of a sport personality from the city, who visited a farmhouse in Vikarabad and allegedly opened fire.

