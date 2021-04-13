CallHealth launches Doctor at Home facility in Hyderabad

The service enables patients to have a General Physician visit them at home and treat or review their health condition between 8 am and 8 pm, seven days a week.

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: CallHealth, a technology-based healthcare company, on Monday announced the launch of its patient-friendly ‘Doctor@Home’ service in Hyderabad. The service enables patients to have a General Physician visit them at home and treat or review their health condition between 8 am and 8 pm, seven days a week.

Initially, the service will be launched in larger cities in Telangana and AP and later will be rolled out across the country in a phased manner.

“Elderly family members and patients dealing with diabetes, BP, arthritis, thyroid etc need continuous care and a dependable, first line of defence. Through our doctor at home services, we are trying to address these needs,” says Hari Thalapalli, CEO, CallHealth

The Doctor@Home facility will be available for one time need-based consultation as well as monthly, quarterly, half yearly or annual subscription basis wherein the same doctor will visit the patient at the designated time, as needed.