Can you get cent percent solutions for these problems?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the percentage topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions on the percentage topic that will you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

* The capability of representing any number or quantity on the basis of 100 is called percentage.

* For example, if a student gets 400 marks in an examination out of 500 marks, then it means that if the examination was for 100 marks he would have scored 80 marks. So, the percentage marks of student are 80 and it is written as 80%.

Examples:

1) What percent of 12 is 5 ?

a) 40% b) 42% c) 44% d) 45%

Ans: c

Solution: (11/2)/(25/2) × 100% = 44%

2. What percentage of 16 grams is 4.8 kg?

a) 30000% b) 20000% c) 25000% d) 10000%

Ans: a

Solution: 4.8 kg = 4800 grams

(4800/16) × 100%

= 30000%.

3. The price of an article decreased to Rs 24,875 from Rs 25,000. What is the percentage decrease in price?

a) 0.4% b) 0.5% c) 0.6% d) 0.7%

Ans: b

Solution: 50% of x = x × (4/5) – 21

(4x/5) – (x/2) = 21

3x = 210 => x = 70

4. 50% of a number is 21 less than of that number. Find the number.

a) 60 b) 65 c) 70 d) 75

Ans: c

Solution : 50% of x = x × – 21

3x = 210

x = 70

5. If 28% of a number is 20, then what is the value of 49% if the same number?

a) 35 b) 38 c) 39 d) 37

Ans: a

Solution: x × (28/100) = 20

=> x = (20 × 25)/7

49% of x

= (49/100) × (20 × 25)/7 = 35

6. When 106 is subtracted from a number, it reduces to its 47%. What is 11.5% of that number?

a) 20 b) 21 c) 22 d) 23

Ans: d

Solution: x – 106 = x × (47/100)

=> x = 200

(11.5/100) × 200 = 23

7. 35% of a number is the same as 30% of another number. Find the ratio of the first number to the second number.

a) 6 : 7 b) 7 : 6 c) 8 : 9 d) 9 : 8

Ans: a

Solution: A × (35/100)

= B × (30/100)

=> A/B = 6/7

8. The difference of two numbers is 20% of the larger number. If the smaller number is 40, then find the larger number.

a) 40 b) 50 c) 60 d) 70

Ans: b

Solution: Let the largest number be x and the smallest number be y.

x – y =

Given y = 40

x – 40 = x = 50

9. What percentage of 1 hour is 1 min 12 seconds?

a) 1% b) 1.5% c) 2% d) 2.5%

Ans: c

Solution: (60sec+12sec)/(60×60) × 100%

= 72/(60×60) × 100% = 2%

10. What percent of a day is 6 hours?

a) 20% b) 25% c) 33 d) 40%

Ans: b

Solution : 1 day = 24 hours

(6/24) × 100 = 25%

11. The 8th share of a number is equal to what percentage of it?

a) 12% b) 12.5% c) 10.5% d) 10%

Ans: b

Solution: Let the number be x

and its 8th share is equal to its

y%

x/8 = x × (y/100)

=> y = (100/8)

y = 12.5%

12. If the word PHOTOGRAPH is spelt with ‘F’ in place of ‘PH’ then what would be the percentage reduction in the number of letters?

a) 10% b) 20% c) 15% d) 25%

Ans: b

Solution: (2/10) × 100% = 20%

13. Kiran obtained 480 marks out of 600 and Shekar obtained 560 marks out of 800. Whose performance is better?

a) Kiran b) Shekar c) Performance of both is same d) Can’t say

Ans: a

Solution: Percentage

of marks of

Kiran = (480/600) × 100% = 80%

Percentage of marks of Shekar =

(560/800) × 100% = 70%

Kiran’s performance is better than that of Shekar.

To be continued

