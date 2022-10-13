Canara Bank holds resolution meet for importers, exporters in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:10 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Hyderabad: The Canara Bank, Circle office, Hyderabad conducted an export, import data processing and monitoring system (E/IDPMS) resolution meet here on Wednesday. Hyderabad Circle Head KH Patnaik and General Manager R Anuradha were present at the event held to create awareness and address issues faced by exporters and importers in submitting the data pertaining to their exports and imports.

The meeting was attended by DGM Mini from the Canara Bank Centralised Processing Cell – Forex Transactions ( Manipal), Nikhil Ranjan from Canara Bank, Integrated Treasury Wing – Mumbai, DGM Kanimozhi (Circle Office Hyderabad), DGM M Vijay Kumar (Regional Manager- RO Hyderabad II), DGM Anant Jalonha (Regional Manager-RO Hyderabad III) and AGM R Satyanarayana (Circle Office Hyderabad).

About 75 Exporters and importers from all over the State dealing with various Canara Bank branches have attended the meeting. Canara Bank held the meeting to educate its customers on pending E/IDPMS issues and analyse the ground level problems. A team of experts handling the forex matters have interacted with them and resolved then issues and generated the Electronic Bank Realisation Certificates (EBRCs). The Bank also created awareness on Canara Bank’s advanced FX4U facility through internet banking helping users to manage and handle their forex transactions seamlessly, release said.