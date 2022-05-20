Cannes 2022: Deepika gets trolled for comment on her role in jury, goes viral

Hyderabad: Leading Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has made India and the Bollywood industry proud with her presence at the Cannes 2022 as a member of the jury. Well, the actor surely didn’t seem prepared for a question from the press. When quizzed about her role in the jury, the ‘Gehraiyaan’ actors’ response left netizens baffled with a few also wondering ‘Kya Kehna Chahte Ho?’.

In the response, Deepika shared that she would not be hesitant in performing her duties as a critic and jury. “I think we are all aware of the fact that it is a huge responsibility. But, I think, we have also made a promise to each other yesterday that we are not going to burden ourselves with that responsibility. I think the idea is to remind ourselves of that audience, or of that young child who’s grown up watching movies and been inspired,” the actor shared.

The ‘Piku’ actor then continued, “I think cinema is such a powerful tool, such a powerful medium, it has the ability to impact people’s lives and touch and influence people’s lives. So, I think, for the next two weeks, we must forget that we have this burden and this responsibility and actually enjoy the creative process, that’s sort of what we are all here to do. I think we are all creative people. I don’t think any of us have the capacity to judge, critique, or criticise.”

However, the response seemed more like a viva answer for many netizens who then trolled the actor largely on Twitter.

