Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan goes ‘desi’ for red carpet debut

Sara wore a lehenga by Indian designer duo Abu-Sandeep as she posted her pictures against the blue Mediterranean Sea.

By IANS Updated On - 12:37 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Photo: IANS

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan made her Cannes red carpet debut and went full desi for her maiden outing. The actress wore a lehenga by Indian designer duo Abu-Sandeep as she posted her pictures against the blue Mediterranean Sea.

The actress took to her Instagram to share the pictures hours after walking the red carpet for the premiere of ‘Jeanne Du Barry’, starring Johnny Depp, which opened the festival. “You Cannes do it,” wrote the actress.

Her desi look for her Cannes red carpet debut was clearly a hit with the Internet as several netizens lauded her choice of outfit. One user commented, “Thank you for keeping with your culture. You look fabulous,” read one comment. “Sara soo proud of you for proudly presenting your nation’s cultures and traditions at an international event soooo gracefully,” read another.

‘Jannat 2’ actress Esha Gupta also walked the prestigious red carpet as she looked sensational in a white gown with exaggerated floral detailing.

Esha attended the film festival as part of the Indian government delegation. She chose Nicolas Jebran couture for her debut Cannes appearance with thigh-high slit.