“Can’t express the feeling”: Tilak Varma on India’s gold medal triumph in Asian Games

By ANI Updated On - 07:33 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Tilak Varma in action against West Indies (AFP Photo)

Hangzhou: India’s rising young batter Tilak Varma who played a pivotal role in the ‘Men in Blue’s’ journey to gold was unable to express the emotions that he went through after their success in the 19th Asian Games.

The Indian team won gold in their first Asian Games campaign after the final was called off due to persistent rain with Afghanistan having batted for 18.2 overs. The Indian team secured a gold considering their higher ranking, leaving Afghanistan to settle for the silver.

Tilak talked about the emotions that he went through while standing on the stage receiving the medal.

“It has been a proud moment playing in the Asian Games. This is the first time we are playing Asian Games, I would say it is an amazing feeling. We can’t express the feeling right now because standing on the stage with the medal and the national anthem and all, it was so emotional. So I would say that we are lucky and I would congratulate each and every Indian for getting this gold,” Tilak told ANI.

With this gold the Indian men’s team made an important contribution as India fulfilled its dream of ‘ab ki baar, sau paar,’ which roughly translates to ‘this time we will get more than 100 medals’.

Tilak talked about making a significant contribution in India’s medal tally and said, “It has been a proud moment when we are doing well, we feel very proud and we will get more medals in the next games.” Coming to the match, Afghanistan were 112/5 in 18.2 overs when rain stopped the play.

Seamers Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube took a wicket each. Ravi Bishnoi and Shahbaz Ahmed were also among the wicket-takers.

Put to bat first, Afghanistan lost wickets quite early in the innings. Shivam Dube cleared up Zubaid Akbari with his length delivery in the second over. Arshdeep Singh dismissed Mohammad Shahzad in the next over.

Afghanistan lost another wicket in a bid to push up their total as Noor Ali Zadran was run out in the 4th over. Afghanistan found themselves 13/3 after 4 overs.

Afsar Zazai and Shahidullah tried to steer their team out of trouble but Ravi Bishnoi broke their partnership. Afsar made 15 off 20 balls.

Shahbaz Ahmed followed up quickly by taking another wicket as Afghanistan’s batting set-up continued to crumble and fall apart. Shahbaz sent Karim Janat to the dugout in the 11th over.

Afghanistan had played 18.2 overs when the rain gods decided to intervene and did not allow a single delivery to be bowled after that.