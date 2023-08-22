Young players like Tilak can put pressure on Suryakumar Yadav: Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden

By ANI Published Date - 02:11 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Mumbai: Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden believes that Tilak Varma’s inclusion in the ODI squad for the Asia Cup will add pressure on top batters for the No.4 spot like Suryakumar Yadav and many other frontline batters. Hayden was impressed with the way Tilak has been performing for the Indian team in the past few months.

Tilak made his T20I debut in the recently concluded India-West Indies five-match series. He impressed fans with his composure and maturity on the field, putting a big prize on his wicket. In five matches, he scored 173 runs at an average of 57.66, with one half-century and a strike rate of around 139.

“We’ve seen the class of Tilak Varma. I think it’s a good strategy in terms of not just this World Cup but even potentially getting into the next World Cup as well,” Hayden said on the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards ceremony in Mumbai as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

“The great thing about India is it’s got a really solid one-two-three combination. Similar to Australia actually, when you look at their last four or five months, they’ve had a really good and strong – what we like to call – the engine room. And then they’ve got some good problems to solve through the middle order,” Hayden added.

Tilak is yet to make his ODI debut and was included in the Asia Cup Squad on the back of his promising performances during the T20I against West Indies.

While Tilak continues to enjoy a solid run with the bat, Hayden believes that Tilak’s inclusion in the squad will keep everyone “honest” and performing which is a good strategy for the entire team. “And if they can fill spots with talented young players like Tilak Varma, put pressure on someone like Suryakumar Yadav, I think that’s a good strategy. Keep everyone honest in the side and performing. So not a bad move. I think it’s a great side,” Hayden said.