| Capf Constable Exam To Be Held In Telugu And Other Regional Languages

CAPF constable exam to be held in Telugu and other regional languages

The examination are being conducted from February 10-March 7 and around 48 lakh candidates are appearing in 128 cities across the country.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 February 2024, 05:04 PM

(File Photo)

Hyderabad: For the first time, the constable recruitment examination in the Central Armed Police Forces such as the CRPF, BSF and CISF will be conducted in 13 regional languages including Telugu.

The examination are being conducted from February 10-March 7 and around 48 lakh candidates are appearing in 128 cities across the country.

It is for the first time the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had decided to conduct the constable (general duty) examination for recruitment in CAPFs in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English from January 1, 2024.

This “historic decision” has been taken on the initiative of the home minister Amit Shah to increase the participation of local youths in the Central Armed Police Forces and to promote regional languages, a press release stated.

In addition to Hindi and English, the question papers will now be prepared in the following 13 regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani.

The MHA and Staff Selection Commission have signed a MoU to facilitate the conduct of the examination in the 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. Accordingly, the SSC has issued notification in this regard.