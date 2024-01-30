“No place for terror and violence in a civilised society”: Priyanka Gandhi condemns Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

Three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and 15 others injured in the exchange of fire with naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, an official said.

By ANI Published Date - 30 January 2024, 11:00 PM

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her grief and solidarity over the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh in which three CRPF personnel were killed and 15 others were injured on Tuesday.

Condemned the violence Priyanka Gandhi stated “There is no place for terror and violence in a civilised society. The whole country is united against it.” P

aying tribute to the fallen soldiers, Priyanka said, “The country will always be indebted to them and their families.” “I am saddened by the news of the martyrdom of 3 soldiers and the injury of 15 soldiers in the Naxalite attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. There is no place for terror and violence in a civilized society. The whole country is united against it. I pay heartfelt tribute to the martyred soldiers. The country will always be indebted to them and their families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on ‘X’.

According to Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) P. Sundarraj, the incident occurred near Tekalgudem village when a joint team of security personnel was out on a search operation.

The injured are now out of danger and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The village is located along the border of Bijapur and Sukma districts. A team from the 201 battalion of the CoBRA and the 150 battalion of the CRPF was working in the area to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB) when the exchange of fire began around 1 pm.

An FOB is a remote camp meant to facilitate security forces operating in core Naxal areas. Notably, as many as 22 jawans were killed in the encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh in 2021 during an encounter along the Sukma-Bijapur border.