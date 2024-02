| Crpf Sub Inspector In Miyapur Dies Of Alleged Cardiac Arrest

Paranthaman (56), a native of Vellore in Tamil Nadu had complained of chest pain to his fellow officers and collapsed.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 February 2024, 10:43 AM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A CRPF Sub-Inspector posted at CRPF camp in Miyapur allegedly died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday night.

Paranthaman (56), a native of Vellore in Tamil Nadu had complained of chest pain to his fellow officers and collapsed.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Paranthaman and survived by a wife and two children.