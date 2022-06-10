Car mows down man on NH-44 in Medak district

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:34 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Medak: A 34-year-old man Srisailam died in a road accident at Vadiyaram village of Chegunta Mandal on Friday.

Srisailam of Bagirathapally village in Kamareddy district along with two other friends arrived at Vadiyaram in search of a job in local industries. While he was crossing the busy NH-44, a car mowed down him. He died on the spot.

Srisailam was survived by wife and a two-year-old son. Chegunta Police have registered a case. The body was taken to the hospital for postmortem.

