Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion dance in extravagant outfits in ‘Bongos’ music video

Megan shared two sultry photos on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption "BRING OUT THE BONGOS (sic)". Meanwhile, Cardi B posted a clip of the video on her social media, asking, "Is everybody doing alright?" as reported by People magazine.

By IANS Published Date - 01:22 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Los Angeles: Rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have shared their first collaboration since 2020’s ‘WAP’ with ‘Bongos’.

“BRING OUT THE BONGOS (sic)”, Megan posted on X (formerly Twitter) alongside two sultry pictures. “Is everybody doing alright?” Cardi B asked, sharing a clip of the video on her social media, reports People magazine.

The track, which features Latin-infused beats, was released alongside a music video, which features Cardi, 30, and Megan, 28, dancing on the beach and pool in extravagant outfits, accessories and bright backgrounds. In the colourful visual, Cardi wears a variety of outfits, including a large, teal feathered hat and an orange bikini top, while Megan rocks a multi-coloured green one-piece in one of her looks, in addition to a golden yellow swimsuit with a matching gold skirt.

As per People, the rappers matched outfits near the end of the video, wearing cherry-red swimsuits.

The pair initially began teasing the release of ‘Bongos’ on Monday via Instagram, revealing their latest collaboration would drop on Friday.

Both musicians, whose real names are Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar and Megan Pete, shared the news with an image of the single’s vibrant artwork. On the cover, the rappers both hold lollipops while wearing matching bodysuits, heels and bracelets in different pastel shades, sporting cotton-candy-coloured curls.

‘Bongos’ marks the two Grammy winners’ first follow-up since their 2020 hit ‘WAP’.

Their past collaboration made history as the first female rap collaboration to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went onto spend four weeks at the top of the charts.

Although Cardi has yet to drop a full-length album since her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy, ‘Bongos’ is the latest of a handful of singles she’s shared over the past few years.