Cardiac Issues: Women Suffer More Than Men | Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology

Women suffer worse outcomes when diagnosed with and treated for cardiac issues, the number one killer in the world, according to an analysis of 15 studies from 50 countries, including India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:07 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: Women suffer worse outcomes when diagnosed with and treated for cardiac issues, the number one killer in the world, according to an analysis of 15 studies from 50 countries, including India.

The analysis, published in the peer-reviewed journal ‘Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology’, showed that when women experience heart issues, they may suffer more than the typical chest pain.

Watch: