Hyderabad resident sets Guinness World Record for reverse alphabet typing

Shared on the Instagram handle of Guinness World Records, the video showcases Ashraf's lightning-fast typing skills. He effortlessly completes to type from Z to A on a keyboard in mere 2.88 seconds, breaking the existing Guinness World Record of 3.71 seconds.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 3 May 2024, 01:55 PM
Hyderabad: A Hyderabad resident, Sk Ashraf, has secured the Guinness World Records by accomplishing the remarkable feat of typing the English alphabet in reverse order in less than three seconds. A video clip of the same is being shared widely across social media platforms.

“India is not for beginners,” read a comment under the video. “Now that’s an incredible record,” said another user.

Ashraf reportedly holds two more Guinness world records – ‘fastest time to type the alphabet from A to Z with spaces’ in 3.37 seconds, and ‘fastest time to type the alphabet blindfolded from A to Z with spaces’ in 4.13 seconds.

