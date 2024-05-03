DOST 2024 notification: Undergrad admissions open May 6

As per the schedule released by Principal Secretary to Government (Education department) Burra Venkatesham and TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri, online registration for the first phase admissions can be done with a fee of Rs.200 till May 25.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 May 2024, 01:55 PM

Hyderabad: The Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2024 notification for undergraduate admissions has been released on Friday with registrations commencing on May 6.

Web options can be exercised between May 15 and 27, and seats will be allotted on June 3.

Similarly, there are two more phases of admissions and the class work will commence on July 8. Venkatesham said this year 4,49,449 seats are available in 1,066 degree colleges.

Registration can be done on the website https://dost.cgg.gov.in.