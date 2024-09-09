Caroline Libresco highlights systemic barriers for diverse voices in independent filmmaking

Drawing comparisons between the United States and Indian film industries, Caroline, who has spent nearly two decades in the independent film space, emphasised that the independent film movement in India is still in its early stages but ripe with potential.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 10 September 2024, 12:09 AM

Sundance Institute veteran and noted film producer, Caroline Libresco speaking at an event.

Hyderabad: Independent filmmaking has always been about providing platform for diverse voices. However, we continue to face systemic barriers, especially for women and filmmakers of colour, says longtime Sundance Institute veteran and noted film producer, Caroline Libresco, who is currently in Hyderabad, engaging with student filmmakers, film festival organisers, and industry professionals.

Caroline believes that independent cinema in India can benefit from robust support systems, much like the ones nurtured by Sundance, to empower female directors and producers. “In India, there’s a similar need to create those pathways — especially in a male-dominated industry,” she said.

Caroline emphasised the need for stronger networks, particularly for women filmmakers. “When we launched the Sundance Women’s Initiative, we realised that financing and mentorship were the two biggest hurdles,” Caroline explained.

Having contributed significantly to the American independent film movement, Caroline, who recently produced the documentary ‘Food and Country’ (premiered at Sundance 2023), shared her insights on the challenges and opportunities in the world of independent filmmaking.

Reflecting on her work with Sundance’s Women’s Initiative, she noted, “The US has made significant progress in creating opportunities for women in film, but it’s an ongoing struggle. We still face the ‘fiscal cliff’ — as budgets increase, the participation of women tends to drop.”

One of Libresco’s key contributions has been the creation of Sundance’s Catalyst Programme, which raised over $32 million for independent projects like Writing with Fire and Crip Camp. As a creative producer, Libresco sees her role as much more than just a financier.

“Being a creative producer means working closely with filmmakers to shape stories that matter. It’s about nurturing a director’s vision while ensuring that the work finds its audience,” she added.

Discussing the global rise of independent cinema, she emphasised how essential it is for the movement to be sustainable. “Independent filmmaking isn’t just a business — it’s a labour of love. It’s about reflecting human truth, even when profitability isn’t guaranteed.”