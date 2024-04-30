Carrera Eyewear launched by Pat Cummins at Lifestyle’s Begumpet store

Cummins also made a special appearance at the Inorbit store, adding to the excitement.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 April 2024, 08:26 PM

Hyderabad: Lifestyle has announced the launch of Carrera Eyewear at its Begumpet store marking the brand’s debut at Lifestyle across India and inaugurated by the celebrated Australian cricketer and brand ambassador of Carrera – Pat Cummins.

Cummins also made a special appearance at the Inorbit store, adding to the excitement.

With the launch, Lifestyle has added another elite brand to its portfolio, now boasting a diverse array of over 150 national and international brands.

Among these, the Sunglasses category includes brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, Police, Michael Kors, Ray-Ban, Calvin Klein, Royal Enfield. Carrera Eyewear, celebrated as one of the most popular eyewear brands globally, prides itself on delivering a high-quality, lightweight experience for wearers.

Renowned for its distinctive designs and unwavering commitment to excellence, Carrera introduces an impressive range of stylish sunglasses and everyday eyewear, further enhancing Lifestyle’s fashion offerings in India, a press release said.

Rohini Haldea, Assistant Vice President-Marketing, Lifestyle, said, “Carrera’s blend of sports heritage and fashion-forward designs perfectly aligns with Lifestyle’s commitment to offering the latest trends and premium brands.”