Pat Cummins reveals his favourite memory, food in India in fun Q/A session

By ANI Published Date - 14 April 2024, 06:01 PM

Bengaluru: Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins on Sunday revealed his some of his “favourites” in a fun ‘Question and Answer’ session.

Taking to his Instagram, Cummins asked his fans to drop some questions and he answered some of them.

One of the users asked Cummins about his favourite memory in India, to which the Australian replied by posting a picture of the Australian team posing with their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title, that they won by beating India last year by seven wickets in November at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

On his favourite SRH teammate, Cummins posted a picture of him with compatriot Travis Head, who has played some vital knocks for Australia in big matches over the years, notably the ICC World Test Championship final and ICC Cricket World Cup final against India last year, scoring match-winning centuries in both games.

Cummins also shared with fans that his favourite Indian food is Pav Bhaji, a popular street food snack. A user asked the Australian star how he could increase his height, to which Cummins hilariously replied, “Ask Marco”, referring to South African pacer Marco Jansen, who is around six foot nine inches tall.

Cummins’-led SRH will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the latters’ home venue of M Chinaswammy Stadium. While SRH is in the fifth spot with three wins and two losses, RCB is desperately searching for wins and is at the bottom with a win and five losses. SRH has impressed in IPL 2024 so far with their attacking cricket, especially in batting.

Cummins has also impressed with his captaincy tactics. In five matches, he has picked six wickets at an average of 24.33, with the best figures of 2/35.