Carrie Underwood found ‘sense of peace’ in quarantine

By | Published: 2:28 pm

Washington: American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood recently spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for his At Home With series and opened up about how the coronavirus quarantine has changed her life. According to Fox News, the ongoing pandemic forced the music industry to shut down, and it gave the 37-year-old country songstress an opportunity to stop and take stock of what’s important in her life.

“I mean, when you do look at this year, the way it started, (I said), ‘This is what I’m going to do, I’m going to make a Christmas album, I’m going to do these (things) X, Y, and Z,’ and then everything gets changed,” the American Idol alum said, according to Us Weekly.

“Early on, I feel like I did a pretty good job of saying, ‘OK, how do we circumvent our situation and what we do?’ And I feel like it brought me a bigger sense of peace in knowing that I was not in control and still, like I said, just continuing to move forward.” Additionally, the Blown Away singer said she is grateful for the opportunity to slow down after years of working hard on her non-stop career.

Underwood said, “I’m very lucky. I do have two incredible boys and my husband, and we live on a farm, and I kind of got to maybe get back to some of my roots by not being on stage for a minute. I got to be outside so much and I got to work in the garden and just be a mom and be a wife and be at home. It’s the most I’ve been still in over 15 years.” Having such a family isn’t without its challenges, however. In 2019, she embarked on a tour shortly after giving birth.

She recalled, “Getting married and starting a family, you see some women in the music industry talk about how they chose not to have a family because they were focused so much on their career.” During the conversation, Underwood recalled about the tour and said, “I kind of took the opposite route and I’m just like, I can have it all.

I had my son Jake, and three months (later), we had our first show on the Cry Pretty tour. I was like, ‘I can do this’ and we made it through.” However, Underwood proved herself to be a proud working mom.

“It was all worth it. I also love that my kids are going to remember, hopefully, some of these times and be like, ‘Wow, my mom was (a) mom but she was also (more).’ Which is such a cool, cool thought to have,” said the songstress.