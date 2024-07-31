Case against BRS leader Krishank for “defamatory” posts against CM Revanth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 July 2024, 09:41 PM

File photo of BRS leader Manne Krishank.

Hyderabad: BRS leader Manne Krishank has been booked under yet another case for making alleged “defamatory” posts on social media against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. This appears to be seven such case registered against Krishank since the Congress came to power in the State.

A complaint filed against Krishank at the Cyber Crime police, mentioned that the BRS leader made posts on X which contain meaningless and derogatory words, which are intended to harm the reputation and dignity of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Further, it was alleged that these posts are not only defamatory but also intended to incite hatred and violence against the Chief Minister.

Night 2.35 @KTRBRS was in Assembly,

But the Chota Bhai @revanth_anumula who claims to work for 18hours a day was not in Assembly yesterday and slept early at Faheem’s Guest House last night … https://t.co/yYM7oYXbbt — Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) July 30, 2024

What is Derogatory in this Tweet ❓

What happens in Faheem’s Guest House that will make CM @revanth_anumula lose his Reputation and Dignity ❓🤔 Case Number 7 by Congress Govt🙏🏾 https://t.co/NSXQ7zL4Lw pic.twitter.com/JlcHxUYDdI — Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) July 31, 2024

Sharing the complaint registered against him on X, Krishnak questioned as to what is derogatory in his post. “What happens in Faheem’s Guest House that will make CM @revanth_anumula lose his Reputation and Dignity. Case Number 7 by Congress Govt,(sic)” he posted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Krishank posted that while BRS working president KT Rama Rao was in the Assembly at 2.35 am, “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy who claims to work for 18hours a day was not in Assembly yesterday and slept early at Faheem’s Guest House last night,” which apparently led to the case against him.