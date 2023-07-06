Case against man for trying to kill pregnant girlfriend in Palghar

The accused and the woman, residents of Kone village in Wada taluka, became friends and were in a relationship since June 2022.

By PTI Updated On - 03:59 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Representational Image

Palghar: A man from Maharashtra’s Palghar district allegedly tried to kill his 22-year-old girlfriend, who was pregnant, as he did not want the child, police said on Thursday. A case was registered on Thursday against the accused under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar told PTI.

The accused and the woman, residents of Kone village in Wada taluka, became friends and were in a relationship since June 2022. When the woman refused his demand for sex, he allegedly raped her repeatedly at her house, the official said.

Later, when the woman informed the man that she was pregnant, he asked her to abort the foetus, he said.

On Monday, the man called the woman out of her house and allegedly fed her a poisonous substance forcibly, the official said. The woman was later taken to a hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 376 (n)(2) (repeated rape on same person), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace)and 506 (criminal intimidation), as well as provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, the police said.