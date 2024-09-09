Case booked against suspended ACP Bhujanga Rao

The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) booked a case against Bhujanaga Rao following accusations of his involvement in aiding several individuals in the fabrication of documents related to a 340-acre property in Kukatpally.

Suspended ACP Bhujanga Rao

Hyderabad: Suspended Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), N Bhujanga Rao, who is a suspect in the phone tapping case has been booked in a cheating case for forgery to illegally grab 340 acre land.

The complaint was lodged by Mir Abbas Ali Khan, son of Nawab Mir Hashim Ali Khan, who accused other individuals, including SS Moinuddin, Srinivas Rao of Prime Properties, and Chalamalasetty Anil, managing director of Greenko Company, of forging documents to usurp his father’s land.

The complainant alleged that the accused conspired to fabricate documents by forging his deceased father’s signatures and impersonating him in an attempt to illegally acquire the 340 acres of land located in survey number 1007 in Kukatpally.

Abbas Ali Khan said Moinuddin, Yaseen Shakir, and others exploited his father’s financial difficulties and lack of legal knowledge to form a fictitious partnership firm — Prime Properties. They allegedly fabricated documents, forged signatures, and committed other fraudulent acts to claim the land.

He further alleged that Bhujanaga Rao threatened his father, pressuring him to withdraw the criminal case by accepting that he was an imposter. The ACP allegedly instructed an investigating officer to arrest the complainant’s father on false charges, forcing him to flee the police station to avoid arrest.