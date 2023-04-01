Case registered against Raja Singh for provocative speeches during Rama Navami Shobha Yatra

Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh, reportedly made the speech at Siddiamber Bazaar while Shobha Yatra was proceeding towards Hanuman Vyamshala around 9 pm

Published Date - 01:20 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Hyderabad: A case is registered against Goshmahal legislator T Raja Singh for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups by delivering provocative speeches during Sree Rama Navami Shobha Yatra on Thursday.

The legislator had reportedly made the speech at Siddiamber Bazaar while the Shobha Yatra was proceeding towards Hanuman Vyamshala around 9 p.m.

In his speech, Raja Singh targeted the Hyderabad police for detaining him under PD Act and questioned the silence of the police on initiating action against two leaders of a particular political party from Hyderabad. He also alleged that love jihad instances are high and no action is initiated although many women and girls are trapped.

The police invoked Sections 153A and 506 of IPC and are investigating.

