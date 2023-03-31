HindutvaWatch accuses Modi govt of trying to bury evidence against Raja Singh

Centre trying to bury the evidence of hate speeches of Goshamahal MLA, T Raja Singh of the BJP, from their Twitter handle by withholding five videos, said HindutvaWatch

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Hyderabad: HindutvaWatch, a research initiative to monitor reports of attack on members of religious minorities in India, said on Friday that the Centre was trying to bury the evidence of hate speeches of Goshamahal MLA, T Raja Singh of the BJP, from their Twitter handle by withholding five videos.

The organisation said the request of the Centre had come just three days after a contempt petition on hate speeches was filed in the Supreme Court. The petition had extensively mentioned Raja Singh’s hate speeches documented by the HindutvaWatch as evidence, which the Centre now wanted to take down.

It also attached the notice of withholding from Twitter, which read: “In the interest of transparency, we are writing to inform you that Twitter has received a legal removal demand from the Government of India regarding your Twitter account, @ HindutvaWatchin, that claims the following content violates India’s Information Technology Act, 2000.”

Raja Singh was suspended by the BJP after his remarks on Prophet Mohammed sparked a row last year. He was also arrested in the same case and placed under preventive detention. The High Court, however, set aside the police order and released Singh, but with a warning against a speech or comment that would create hatred among communities in future.

Recently, Mumbai police have registered an FIR against Raja Singh under Section 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) of the Indian Penal Code.

