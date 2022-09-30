Hyderabad police to launch special drive to streamline traffic movement

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:24 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Hyderabad: As part of the efforts to streamline traffic movement and ensure safety of pedestrians, the Hyderabad Traffic police will be launching a two-fold special drive from October 3.

Accordingly, the Operation ROPE (Removal of obstructive parking and encroachments) will be intensified and roadside encroachments will be booked and removed.

Under Section 39(b) of City Police Act 1348F, fines ranging from Rs 100 to 1000 based on the obstructive item will be imposed and towing charges of Rs 200 along with a fine of Rs 100 for two-wheelers and towing charges of Rs 600 along with a fine of Rs 100 for four-wheelers, will be imposed.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand had requested establishment owners occupying footpaths to voluntarily vacate those spaces to enable free carriage way for smooth flow of traffic, or face prosecution.

The second aspect of the drive will be to facilitate pedestrian movement with a drive against vehicle commuters violating the stop line and imposing a fine of Rs 200. Further to improve traffic flow especially at the free left turns, a fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed on the violators.

The police urged vehicle drivers to cooperate and stop their vehicles before the stop line upon the signal coming to orange-red and also not to obstruct the free left passage which will be indicated by cones and boards at junctions.