CAT 2023: IIM Lucknow to conduct exam on November 26

Last date to complete the registration to appear for the CAT is 5 pm on September 13.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:17 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is conducting its Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT-2023) on Sunday, November, 26, 2023 and last date to complete the registration to appear for the CAT is 5 pm on September 13.

The applicants are requested to register well in advance to have a hassle-free registration process and to avoid last-minute rush. The CAT, which will be conducted in 155 cities across India and allows candidates the choice to select six preferred cities for their test venue, exam will be held in three sessions.

The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January 2024.

In case of any queries, candidates can check the website (http://www.iimcat.ac.in/) or reach out to the help desk at 18002108720.

For new registration https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/756/84433/Registration.html