Catch here all the updates from TSPSC

Upates from TSPSC

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:11 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

File Photo

Postponed:

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Saturday postponed the recruitment examination for the posts of Assistant Engineer in various engineering services from February 12 to March 5. The exam date was postponed as several candidates represented to the Commission stating that the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) was scheduled on the same date.

Touts:

The TSPSC cautioned the government job aspirants and unemployed youth that unscrupulous elements/touts may try to dupe desperate job aspirants with false promises of providing them jobs using forged or fake documents, communications, e-mails and fake websites of any government department/commission.

Candidates applying for the recruitments conducted by the Commission have to register on the OTR first besides appearing for the recruitment exams. As per the merit order, candidates will be shortlisted for certificate verification followed by final selection. The TSPSC said no one can secure government jobs by mere payment of money to middle men or brokers, bypassing the official recruitment process.

The Commission also cautioned candidates not to believe fake news on postponement of AEE recruitment exams and asked them to visit the TSPSC’s website www.tspsc.gov.in for authentic information.

Preliminary Key:

The response sheets of candidates marked with preliminary keys for examination conducted for recruitment to posts of Women and Child Welfare Officer in the Women Development and Child Welfare department on January 3 will be made available on the TSPSC website www.tspsc.gov.in from January 10. Objections, if any, on the preliminary keys will be accepted online through the link provided on the website from January 11 to 5 pm on January 15.

Arrangements:

Elaborate arrangements have been put in place for conducting OMR based recruitment examination for the posts of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in the Women Development and Child Welfare department at 44 venues located in three districts-Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri on Sunday.

According to the TSPSC, out of 26,751 candidates applied, 20,016 candidates downloaded their hall tickets till the last count on Saturday. Those who did not download hall tickets were advised to download the same from the website www.tspsc.gov.in.